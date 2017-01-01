Search
Australian Open: Dan Evans upsets home favourite Bernard Tomic to reach the last 16

Britain’s Australian Open giant-killer Dan Evans caused another shock by beating world number 27 Bernard Tomic to reach the last 16.

Heather Watson celebrates defeating home favourite Samantha Stosur.

Australian Open: Best yet by Heather Watson as she aims to manage tough tour schedule

Heather Watson finds peak motivation at the start of the season and she may have scored her best win of 2017 already after dumping Samantha Stosur out of the Australian Open.

Andy Murray, during his match against Croatia's Marin Cilic in Cincinnati. Picture: AP/John Minchillo

Rest time for Andy Murray after his winning streak is brought to an end in Cincinnati

Andy Murray is ready to enjoy some well-earned downtime after his 22-match winning streak finally came to an end in Cincinnati.

Great Britain's Andy Murray consoles Argentina's Juan Mart�n del Potro following victory in the men's singles final. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Rio 2016: Andy Murray prevails for historic second gold after epic encounter with Juan Martin del Potro

ANDY MURRAY was tired and emotional but victorious after coming through one of the hardest matches of his career to write his name into Olympic history.

Jessica Ennis

VOTE: Which Yorkshire athletes will medal at Rio 2016?

The Rio Olympics formally gets underway tonight as the hundreds of athletes parade around the Maracana for the opening ceremony.

TENNIS: Wright’s treble triumph at club championships

Jo Wright claimed a triple haul of titles at Chapel Allerton Lawn Tennis Club’s annual championships on Sunday.

Rachel Rudd, nine, of Willow Primary Academy, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Tennis MC 12

Leeds tennis courts open for free play on British Tennis Weekend

A Leeds tennis club is hoping sports fans inspired by Andy Murray’s second Wimbledon victory will pick up a racket again.

Andy Murray drops his racket after the final point in his victory over Milos Raonic (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire).

Reginald Brace: Andy Murray’s Hammer House of Horror histrionics happily nowhere to be seen

After a rain blighted first week, Wimbledon blossomed into enthralling life with upsets, drama and ultimately two splendid champions with special reasons for acclaim: Andy Murray boosting British morale by regaining the men’s title he won in 2013 and the indestructible Serena Williams equalling Steffi Graf’s tally of 22 grand slam titles in the Open era.

Britains Andy Murray was unable to hold back the tears after winning the Wimbledon mens singles title for a second time by beating Canadian Milos Raonic in straight sets (Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA).

Wimbledon: I’m proud of how I cope with pressure at SW19, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray vowed to enjoy his second Wimbledon triumph after being crowned the king of Centre Court once again.

Andy Murray celebrates during the men's singles final against Milos Raonic. Picture: PA.

Wimbledon: Andy Murray dominant against Milos Raonic as he seals second men’s singles title

ANDY MURRAY broke down in tears of joy after becoming Wimbledon champion for a second time.

Andy Murray's coaches Jamie Delgado (left) and Ivan Lendl (centre) watch on during a practice session. Picture: Steve Paston/PA.

Video - Wimbledon: Andy Murray’s growing maturity will serve him well, says Ivan Lendl

ANDY MURRAY has grown as a player and a person since winning Wimbledon in 2013, according to his coach Ivan Lendl.

Hello again.

Video: Haven’t we met before? A short history of Andy Murray and Milos Raonic

Andy Murray will play Canada’s Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

MOMENT OF TRIUMPH: Serena Williams celebrates beating Angelique Kerber in the ladies singles final . Picture: Andy Rain/PAinformation.

Wimbledon - Double joy for Serena Williams after she draws level with legendary Steffi Graf

SERENA WILLIAMS breathed a sigh of relief after beating Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon to claim a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title.

McEnroe looks for Raonic to show some attitude

Milos Raonic’s coach John McEnroe has urged his charge to show Roger Federer some swagger when they go head-to-head in today’s Wimbledon semi-final.

Angelique Kerber celebrates beating Venus Williams.

Serena in ominous form to demolish Vesnina

Serena Williams claims she is free of the nerves that have prevented her winning a 22nd grand slam title after the American demolished Elena Vesnina to reach her ninth Wimbledon final.

Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl (left) during a practice session on Thursday at Wimbledon. Pictures: John Walton/PA.

Wimbledon: Calming presence of Ivan Lendl helps soothe Andy Murray

Andy Murray is feeling the benefit of having Ivan Lendl back in his corner as he prepares for another Wimbledon semi-final.

Andy Murray celebrates victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Picture: John Walton/PA

Wimbledon - Andy Murray holds nerve to fend off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s comeback

ANDY MURRAY survived a Centre Court thriller to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the seventh time.

How a grass roots Leeds scheme could help produce more homegrown tennis champions

Britain waited years for a homegrown tennis champ but we may not have to wait so long in future, writes Neil Hudson

Andy Murray during practiceat Wimbledon. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA.

Wimbledon: Andy Murray eyes same high level of performance to overcome next hurdle

ANDY MURRAY will continue the “boring” task of keeping his focus on his next opponent and away from what might happen on Sunday.

