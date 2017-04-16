World Snooker Championships, The Crucible: First-round fall from Grace frustrating for Leeds potter

Leeds cueman David Grace was left frustrated by his own World Championship debut, the 31-year-old bowing out 10-6 to Kettering’s Kyren Wilson, who was a quarter-finalist 12 months ago.

A run of bad misses from Grace helped to smooth Wilson’s path into the last 16.

David Grace in action against Kyren Wilson on day two of the Betfred Snooker World Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“I tried my hardest but I don’t think I was clinical enough,” said Grace.

He was struck by the “absolutely unbelievable noise” that accompanied his first walk into the arena, and the strong Yorkshire support.

But Wilson held his nerve the better of the pair, converting an overnight 5-4 lead into an ultimately convincing victory.

“It was a little bit scrappy in places but maybe that was expected being David’s debut and I’ve only played here three years myself, but I dug in,” Wilson said. “I’ve been working very hard on my game, my mental strength and fitness.”

Wilson sported a purple stripe on each trouser leg, but ruled out making a fashion statement on the lines of Judd Trump’s studded shoes.

“No chance,” said Wilson. “They’re dreadful.”