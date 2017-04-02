World Seniors champion Peter Lines faces tricky opener in Sheffield qualifiers

Newly-crowned World Seniors champion Peter Lines faces Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the first hurdle of qualifiers for the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield this week.

Just over a week after ending the comeback of snooker legend Stephen Hendry - who returned after five years in retirement - to lift the trophy and £10,000 top prize in Scunthorpe, Lines will be one of 128 qualifiers at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge this week hoping to clinch a spot at the Crucible.

Qualifiers will have to win three best-of-19 frame matches, starting on Wednesday, and Leeds potter Lines, 47, faces a tricky opening test against Thailand’s Un-Nooh on Thursday.

Lines’s son Oliver, 21, follow his father into the qualifiers, opening up against Duane Jones on Friday.

Two other Leeds players are also in qualifying action, 31-year-old David Grace takes on Thor Chuan Leong on Thursday, while Sanderson Lam, 23, meets Joe Swail on Friday.

On Wednesday, Paul Davison, the 45-year-old from Pickering in North Yorkshire, faces a tough opening challenge against Northern Ireland Open champion Mark King.

Doncaster’s Chris Keogan, 24, comes up against Zhou Yuelong on Wednesday, while Sheffield’s Adam Duffy, 27, faces Alfie Burden on the same day.