English Open: World's best snooker players arrive in Barnsley

Peter Lines was a first-round casualty on the opening day of the Dafabet English Open.

Being staged at the Barnsley Metrodome for the very first time, Lines - the World Seniors champion - was unlucky to lose 4-2 to top 16 player Barry Hawkins.

Lines, 47, trailed 2-2 but battled back to level and it took a cruel fluke in the fifth frame to edge Hawkins back in front.

Lines was in the points in frame six, but missed a pink to the centre on a break of 27, and his misfortune was confirmed when the white ball dropped in after a good safety shot.

Elsewhere, there were first-round wins for Stuart Bingham, Tom Ford, Jamie Jones, Judd Trump and Anthony McGill.

But Sheffield's Adam Duffy was an early casualty, the 27-year-old losing 4-2 to Jimmy Robertson.