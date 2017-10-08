Yorkshire Carnegie suffer setback at Richmond

YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE suffered a disappointing 31-20 defeat at Richmond yesterday, but by scoring four tries they at least picked up a bonus point.

Carnegie trailed 21-10 at the break and to some extent first-half tries by locks Jack Whetton and Dan Sanderson kept Carnegie competitive as did a third try by full-back Chris Elder on 43 minutes. But Richmond’s victory was guaranteed in the 69th minute when captain Will Warden smashed his way over for his team’s fourth try.

Dan Sanderson.

Carnegie’s commitment shone through, and with Richmond’s indiscipline cutting them to 13 men only, flanker Mike Myerscough took advantage to barge across for a fourth try and a bonus point.

This second defeat drops the Headingley club to fifth place in the Championship table on 17 points.

Elsewhere, in National Two North, Wharfedale piled on the pressure late in their game at Chester but had to settle for a losing bonus point, going down 10-3 while Otley were beaten 38-13 at Leicester Lions.

Sandal caused an upset in the North Premier league, beating Yorkshire rivals Ilkley 37-14 at home.

Sandal were without a win after five games and Ilkley were third with four wins but the tables were turned as first-half tries from Steve Nolson and James Ellar, along with two conversions and a penalty from Greg Wood, saw them lead 17-7 at the break.

The visitors reduced the arrears to 17-14 shortly after the restart but tries from Nolson and Tom Baxter helped Sandal secure the win.

Romanian international winger Stephen Hihetah was the hat-trick hero for Hull as they produced a fantastic display against struggling Morley with a 47-0 win away from home.

The visitors were 21-0 up at the break and continued to dominate in the second half. Also in the North Premier, Harrogate enjoyed a fine 25-8 win against Kendal.

There were standout performances from Dale Brakewell and captain Sam Neave as West Leeds continued to impress in North One East, running out 52-21 winners at home to Percy Park.

Neave scored a hat-trick whilst Brakewell racked up 22 points with a try, penalty and conversions on all seven of the host’s tries in the emphatic win.