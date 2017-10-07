Richmond v Yorkshire Carnegie: Lowes looking to extend unbeaten run

Yorkshire Carnegie, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games, are away at Richmond today in the Championship.

Ex-Harrogate fly-half Callum Irvine starts with Will Homer missing out due to concussion after suffering a head injury in the win against Cornish Pirates.

Matt Smith and Richard Beck return from their own injuries to bolster the bench and Tom Casson is set for his first game this season.

Richmond started the season with three consecutive defeats against Bedford, Ealing and Bristol but have begun to turn their campaign around with back-to-back wins against Jersey and Rotherham Titans.

Carnegie head coach Jimmy Lowes is still without Mike Cusack (neck), Charles Capps (toe), Ben West (foot) and Richard Mayhew (foot) but his side are up to fourth and looking to build on last week’s narrow success against Cornish.

Former Carnegie director of rugby Andy Key, meanwhile, is still awaiting his first win for new club Rotherham.

He took over in the summer but they head to Bedford Blues today still seeking a maiden victory after losing their opening five Championship games.

That defeat at home to Richmond last week was particularly hard to stomach.

“We’ve scored 12 tries in the last three games, so we know we’re capable of scoring,” said Key.

“But we have to make sure we stop the opposition from doing the same.

“I’m confident that we’re moving in the right direction.”