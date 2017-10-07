Irvine replaces Homer for Yorkshire Carnegie’s trip to Richmond

Yorkshire Carnegie head coach James Lowes has made one change to his starting line-up for the visit to Richmond in the Greene King IPA Championship this afternoon at the Athletic Ground, kick off 3pm.

Callum Irvine will start at fly half, coming in for Will Homer, who misses out with concussion after suffering a head injury in the last game against Cornish Pirates. Alex Davies will captain the side and start at scrum half.

On the bench Matt Smith and Richard Beck return after missing the Pirates game with injury and Tom Casson is set for his first game this season.

There are still a number of players unavailable through injury including Mike Cusack (neck), Charles Capps (toe), Ben West (foot) and Richard Mayhew (foot).

Carnegie extended their winning run to four games in their last outing against the Pirates which moved them up to fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Richmond director of rugby Steve Hill makes two changes to his line-up following last Saturday’s thrilling bonus-point victory over Rotherham Titans at Clifton Lane.

Hill’s only backline change comes on the wing, Jordan Simpson-Hefft, who is level with Jones on three tries this season, comes in for Martin Freeman with Jono Woodward taking the other wing berth.

Hill, is well aware of the threat posed by last season’s beaten finalists Carnegie, but maintains the squad is making improvments week on week. “The Richmond players will have gained a significant amount of confidence from the last two performances and results,” said Hill.

“They are aware of the physical challenge that Yorkshire Carnegie will present, but the whole Richmond squad is determined to keep improving and put the visitors under huge pressure this Saturday.”