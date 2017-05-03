Carnegie captain Burrows repeats player-of-the-year honour

Yorkshire Carnegie skipper Ryan Burrows has been named Yorkshire Carnegie Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season, retaining the title he won 12 months ago.

Burrows, who will leave the club after six seasons at Headingley Carnegie this summer, was named ahead of winger Jonah Holmes and fellow back-row Richard Mayhew at the club’s annual awards night.

Centre Pete Lucock was rewarded for his outstanding effort across Yorkshire by winning the Commitment to the Community Award whilst Lewis Wilson picked up the Academy Player of the Year title.

Centre Andy Forsyth won the Colin Cramphorn Memorial award as the Supporters’ Player of the Year after topping the poll on the club’s website.

The club also paid tribute to the players who will be leaving the club this summer with it confirmed on the night that Joe Ford, Oli Goss, Jonah Holmes, Rob O’Donnell, Andy Saull, Warren Seals and Chris Walker would be finishing their time with the club along with those who have already been confirmed as leaving previously.

Tributes were also paid to outgoing head coach Bryan Redpath, who will leave the game of Rugby Union at the end of the season to pursue a new career in the financial sector.

Meanwhile, Carnegie have agreed a new one-year deal with rising star Josh Bainbridge, 21, to keep the former England Under-20 back rower at the club for next season.