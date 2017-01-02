‘We should be chuffed’ - Carnegie coach Bryan Redpath takes the positives

BRYAN REDPATH admitted his Yorkshire Carnegie side “panicked” during their 20-13 win over London Welsh.

Leading 17-3 ahead at half-time, they were in complete control of their latest Championship encounter, only to struggle in the second period and being pushed close before eventually securing the victory that sees them remain comfortably in second place.

TOUGH GOING: Matt Smith on the charge for Carnegie against London Welsh on Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.

Redpath, who saw two players yellow-carded after the break, said: “We got a bit panicky and tried to turn the pressure on them rather than creating our own pressure by looking after the ball.

“We didn’t execute on a couple of occasions. They had a big win last weekend and are not a bad side.

“We made them look very ordinary at 20-3. Sadly we never capitalised on it but it’s still a big win for us.

“Defensively we were great virtually the whole game; it was two quick taps that created their chances so not necessarily a system error or any individual mistake.”

Carnegie, who trail only favourites London Irish, have featured in a number of games now where they have only narrowly prospered, but Redpath is not concerned.

“I’ve stood here and looked at the negatives a few times but we’ve gone 12 wins now from 13 league games and should be chuffed at that,” said the former Scotland captain.

“Players have to learn about pressure situations and when the referee is saying something different to their perception in the middle we have to be whiter than white.

“We weren’t in that second half but, ultimately, I think we just have to keep being positive.”