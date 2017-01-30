Rugby Union: Wharfedale remain third bottom but ease their relegation fears

Wharfedale eased their relegation worries when they battled to a 32-22 victory over fellow strugglers Luctonians.

Still third bottom of the table, Wharfedale are now just one win away from stepping up out of the bottom three.

Wharfedale led 23-5 at half-time with Josh Burridge and Harry Bullough scoring tries and Tom Barrett kicking both conversions as well as two drop goals and a penalty.

After the break Luctonians hit back and secured a four-try bonus, but Wharfedale held on for the win with Barrett kicking two more penalties and a drop goal.

Harrogate caused a minor upset when they defeated third-placed Stourbridge 19-12.

David Doherty opened the scoring for Harrogate after four minutes but they were soon pegged back.

Harry Barnard restored the hosts’ lead when he broke through the defence on 51 minutes and despite the visitors again hitting back, Olly Rosillo went over on the break six minutes from time to give Harrogate a seven point lead.

Preston Grasshoppers, who propped up the table going into Saturday’s fixtures, comprehensively beat Otley 30-5 at home.

There was a Yorkshire derby in National Three North as Morley took a narrow victory against Doncaster Phoenix with Mark Chester kicking a winning penalty in the 76th minute to clinch a 20-19 win.

Hull, meanwhile, closed the gap to just two points on third-placed Wirral, defeating them 38-5.

Hull ran in six tries with Mike Jobling, Alex Heard, Stuart Nell, Lee Birch (2) and Ashley Smith all going over.

Sandal took a 40-12 home win over Cleckheaton with winger Dom Fawcett scoring a brace of tries.

In addition to Fawcett’s double, Simon Frewin, Dec Thompson, James Stewart and Ash Norbury also made it over the whitewash.