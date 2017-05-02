Rugby Union: Moortown RUFC celebrate memorable unbeaten treble

Moortown rugby club have made history this season with all three senior sides securing promotion having won every game in their respective leagues.

The first team completed their undefeated campaign on Saturday as they beat Northern Division Yorkshire 2 rivals Roundhegians RFC 45-25, thereby finishing the season with a tally a 1080 points and the best defensive record.

A 42-24 win in the final against Ossett RUFC saw the second team crowned Yorkshire Merit Central & North League champions after the third team, named the Marauders, had already clinched the title in the Central-North Merit table with three games remaining.

Chairman and director of senior rugby Carl Thewlis-Johns hailed the unity of new recruits and returning players in producing the exciting style of rugby he believes fuelled the club's success.

He said: “We recruited well in the summer and were boosted by young lads coming back from University.

“We have a conveyor belt of excellent young talent coming through, with 250 members currently signed on across each level. Our success is testament to this club's youth policy.”

A mixture of continuity in terms of personnel and a shared commitment across the entire club has seemingly been a foundation to Moortown's dominance.

Thewlis-Johns paid tribute to not only the long-serving coaches and players but also the fresh faces who bought into the club's ethos immediately.

Thewlis-Johns said: “This is a true rugby club with a great family atmosphere. First team head coach Alex Ball did an excellent job with the help of Josh Bainbridge and Andy Forsyth, who arrived from Yorkshire Carnegie.

“We've added Daryl Gaunt who has been a really good distributor and key in helping us play the wide, fast and expansive rugby that has brought us so much success.”

There was added praise for wingers Tom Newby and Bobby Taylor, who scored his 56th try in two seasons for Moortown.

The remarkable story for the rugby union side is believed to have set the tone and Thewlis-Johns was confident of further progression for all three teams following their promotions.

He added: “It will be tough next season. We're playing bigger teams and travelling further but we believe we are capable of competing with the best sides in the top divisions.

“We will be looking to recruit strongly again in the summer and maintain that same brand of attractive rugby.”

The players will now be given a deserved break until the beginning of July, when they will then start preparations for pre-season fixtures scheduled for the middle of August.