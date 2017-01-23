Rugby Union: Harrogate earn their stripes in relegation showdown with Tigers

A late Guy Coser try saw Harrogate edge in front of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Tigers as they won their National Two North showdown 19-14.

The two sides are battling relegation and Tigers were leading with about 15 minutes to go with a try from Ed Simmons and some accurate kicking from Mark Ireland. But Harrogate’s Sam Fox had kept them in the game, slotting over penalties. The try from Coser and the resulting conversion from Fox saw Harrogate hit the front and they managed to hold on for the win.

Wharfedale let victory slip from their grasp in the last few minutes of their game against South Leicester, losing 21-20.

Two penalties and two conversions from Jamie Dale, as well as a penalty try and an Adam Howard effort had given Wharfedale the lead, only for South Leicester to win with a penalty in the dying stages of the contest.

Leading 27-24 early in the second half, plucky Otley were beaten 52-27 by National Three North leaders Caldy.

Cleckheaton were left to rue missed chances as they lost out 19-17 at home to promotion chasing Rossendale. Winger Josh Hall scored the only try of the first half as Cleck led 5-0 at half time, but had missed the conversion and hit the crossbar with a penalty attempt.

After Rossendale had taken the lead with a converted try, winger Ollie Depledge re-took the lead with a try in the corner, before Rossendale went back in front at 14-10. Richard Piper’s 60th minute try was converted by Ronan Evans as Cleck took a 17-14 lead, but a late pushover try from Rossendale prove decisive, as a 40-metre penalty attempt from the hosts went wide and was the last play of the match.

Morley ran in five tries to secure a five-point win over Yorkshire rivals Sandal, emerging 29-18 winners from their National Three North clash.