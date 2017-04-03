Local RU: Morale-booster for Wharfedale as Otley slip up

Wharfedale secured a morale-boosting 13-10 win over higher-placed Sedgley Park in National Two North, but Otley were beaten 36-26 at Stourbridge.

Huddersfield clinched the National Three North title in style as they beat Cleckheaton 47-14 in front of their home fans.

They had the four tries that they needed for the all-important bonus point by half-time with Alex Battye, Elliot Knight, Adam Malthouse and Lewis Workman all bursting through.

Huddersfield didn’t let up and continued to pile forward after the break with Nick Rhodes, Brandon Conway and Ben Morrill all extending the lead. Chris Bell boosted the score with five conversions.

Ali Heard, Steve Hihetah and Lee Birch all scored two tries each as Hull took a 48-14 win against Yorkshire rivals Sandal.

Joe Stafford and Joe Martin also crashed over for the home side with Tyler Price converting on three occasions. Sam Whittingham got both of Sandal’s consolation tries with captain Greg Wood adding extras on both occasions.

Ilkley were 17-3 winners over Kendal, while Morley were beaten 36-31 on the road at Wirral. Bridlington were crowned champions of Yorkshire One after a 25-11 win at Keighley, as second-placed West Leeds were pipped 26-25 at Beverley when Phil Duboulay kicked a touchline conversion for the hosts.

West Leeds are still second, but just one point ahead of York.

Moortown extended their unbeaten record in Yorkshire Two with a 42-28 home win over neighbours Roundhegians.