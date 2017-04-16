Cup rugby: West Leeds set for a return trip to Twickenham

Last season’s National Senior Vase champions West Leeds secured a return to Twickenham when they beat Silhillians 24-13 in the Intermediate Cup semi-final.

The Yorkshire One outfit were 17-6 up at half-time with Danny Booth and prop Duane Smith scoring tries.

On the stroke of half-time, West Leeds were awarded a penalty try for repeated collapsing of the scrum and Dale Breakwell converted.

A try from James Salter and Breakwell conversion finished the job and although their Midlands rivals scored a try on 77 minutes, it was too little too late.

Meanwhile, Goole will join them at Twickenham after beating Long Eaton 23-20 in the RFU Junior Vase semi final, with Tom Barker scoring a crucial last-minute try for the Yorkshire side.

Goole were 14-8 behind at the break, but superior fitness saw them fight back and tries from winger Tom Halliday and back row Connor Walker gave them hope before Barker’s late score.

Harrogate reached the final of the Yorkshire Cup after beating Hull 25-10 in their semi-final.

Level at 10-10 at half-time, Harrogate tightened up and won with their tries coming from scrum-half Phil Wickham, full-back Ollie Rosillo and replacement Jonny Ashman, while Luke Riddell kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Harrogate will face Sheffield Tigers in the Yorkshire Cup final at Morley RUFC on April 26.

Tigers reached the final without a ball being kicked after their scheduled opponents Otley failed to raise a front row and had to pull out.