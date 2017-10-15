Club rugby: Wharfedale ‘not at the races’ against Blaydon until second half

Wharfedale battled back from 24-0 down at half-time, but were still beaten 27-19 by visitors Blaydon in National Two.

The North East side controlled the ball well in the first half, and it took the Greens until the 45th minute to score, Tom Barrett touching down after 20 phases of play and converting his own score. George Hedgley narrowed the gap further with a pushover try which Barrett again converted, and Oliver Cicognini bagged a third try in the final minute – but it wasn’t quite enough as Barrett’s missed conversion left them short of even a losing bonus point.

Elsewhere, Otley had to settle for a four-try bonus point from their high-scoring home match against Sedgley Park, with the Manchester side running out 57-46 winners.

Sheffield lost out 24-14 to visitors Chester at Abbeydale Park, while Huddersfield were beaten 32-17 at Stourbridge.

Hull eased into the second round of the Yorkshire Cup with a 78-5 win over hosts Huddersfield YMCA. Winger Steve Hiheta scored a hat-trick for the second successive match, while off-half Reece Dean scored two and kicked nine conversions.

Their other winger Mike Adlard also scored two tries, as they booked a home game against Bridlington in the second round.

Malton and Norton were 52-19 winners over Hull Ionians in their Yorkshire Cup match, with the East Yorkshire side fielding largely a second XV. They will play Driffield in the second round, after the East Yorkshire side were handed a walkover by Huddersfield.

And Ilkley reached the second round after beating hosts Cleckheaton 51-19 - they will face Doncaster Phoenix at home on November 18 in the next stage.