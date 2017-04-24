Club rugby: ’Gate’s mid-match rally not enough to deny Otley the derby spoils

In National Two North, Otley claimed the spoils in the Yorkshire derby with a 35-15 win at Harrogate.

The sides traded early converted tries, before scores from Tom Hodson and Jason Moss raced Otley into at 21-7 lead, two more conversions for Jack Blakeney-Edwards.

Otley's Tom Hodson.

Harrogate rallied either side of the break, Sam Fox kicking a penalty and Ben Dixon scoring a try to reduce the arrears to just six points.

However, a converted penalty try and a score from Tom O’Donnell saw Otley claim maximum points, and condemn Harrogate to a place in the bottom three with just one fixture remaining.

Harrogate’s loss is the Sheffield Tigers’ gain, after they secured a crucial bonus point victory at home to South Leicester to move out of the bottom three by a single point. A bonus point victory next week at Luctonians will see Tigers safe in the division whilst sending Harrogate down.

Wharfedale lost 20-19 against already promoted Caldy, James Tincknell, Jamie Guy and Joe Altham the try scorers.

In National Three North champions Huddersfield edged to a dramatic 37-35 win over Sandal, who missed a late conversion which would’ve seen the match tied. It means Huddersfield are unbeaten in the league for 2016-17.

A hat-trick from winger Iain Sim helped Morley to an impressive 71-24 win at relegated Stockport, while winger Ollie Hutson scored two tries and Mark Chester kicked nine conversions and a penalty.

Ilkley lost out 25-19 at Billingham in their final match of the season, while Cleckheaton were beaten 27-10 at Lymm.

Elsewhere, West Leeds defeated North Ribblesdale 41-17 to finish second claim a play-off place in Yorkshire Division One.