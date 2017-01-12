Wolfpack make former Fev hooker Shaun their latest squad pick

FORMER FEATHERSTONE Rovers hooker Shaun Pick has been challenged to “realise his huge potential” after joining Kingstone Press League One newcomers Toronto Wolfpack.

Pick is back in rugby league after completing a two-year drugs ban.

The Pontefract-born player was 21 when he tested positive for metabolites of the anabolic steroid oxymetholone following an out-of-competition test in November 2014 and was suspended by UK Anti-Doping until December 10, 2016.

He made 13 appearances for Featherstone after joining them from Huddersfield, including their 2014 Championship Grand Final defeat by Leigh Centurions.

Toronto coach Paul Rowley said: “I welcome Shaun to the pack.

“Speaking to Shaun, he committed to making this a positive experience and taking this opportunity with both hands.

“Our staff did our homework on Shaun as with all our players to make sure we got our man with a clear focus on achieving our goals.

“The staff and I look forward to working with this young man and providing clear and honest guidance, which will see him realise the huge potential he has.”

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack have also signed West Yorkshire-born prop Luke Menzies, whose former clubs include Batley, Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet.

Toronto’s first game will be a trial match at Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup holders Hull on January 22.