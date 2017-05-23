Wakefield Trinity: Winger eyes up speedy resolution to his future

IN-FORM WINGER Ben Jones-Bishop is confident his playing future will be resolved sooner rather than later.

Wakefield Trinity’s former Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils man is out of contract at the end of the season and believed to be attracting interest from rival Betfred Super League clubs, including Hull.

Wakefield's Jacob Miller.

Trinity last week announced new two-year deals for half-back Jacob Miller and prop David Fifita.

Asked about his future, Jones-Bishop said: “I am concentrating on my rugby and trying to do the best I can and the best for the team and that will take care of itself.

“I think it will be done sooner rather than later, but I will just worry about my performances and if I’m doing that and helping the team the rest will sort itself out.”

Jones-Bishop scored two tries in Trinity’s 34-12 Magic Weekend win over Widnes Vikings in Newcastle, but was substituted late on due to a shoulder problem.

He admitted to being “a bit sore” after the game, but said:“Hopefully it is nothing too serious.”

Despite his brace, Jones-Bishop was not entirely happy with his performance at St James’ Park. He reflected: “It was okay. I got caught early on, which was a schoolboy error. I should have finished that off after I intercepted, but I didn’t look and didn’t see him [Widnes winger Ryan Ince] coming.

“But I thought as a team we played well. In the first half we knew Widnes would throw things at us and promote the ball a bit so we knew we had to defend well.

“I think we did that and then, at the start of the second half, they scored so to get back hold of the game and finish off the way we did was really good.”

Widnes are bottom of the table and it was the sort of game Wakefield have had trouble winning in previous seasons.

“Looking back, probably the games we are favourites for are the ones we probably would have struggled in,” said Jones-Bishop, who is hoping to be available for Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

“But I think the experience we’ve got in the team and the way we play, we know what’s going on and we know how to defend well. The go-forward is really good and the big men in the middle do an outstanding job.”

Trinity have blistering pace on the edges, but Jones-Bishop said the platform laid by the pack is what allows the backs to flourish.

“The forwards are doing an outstanding job, both defensively and with the ball as well,” he said.

“Obviously when our half-backs are playing on the front foot it gives us some opportunities and we are finishing them.”