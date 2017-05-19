Wakefield Trinity: Williams happy with his time at Wakefield on and off the field

Sam Williams knows his Wakefield Trinity side can take another big step towards securing a top-eight spot with a Magic Weekend win but is not underestimating struggling Widnes Vikings.

The Australian half-back has been a key component of Chris Chester’s side following his arrival from Canberra Raiders, helping them rise to sixth in Super League ahead of tomorrow’s game in Newcastle.

Trinity are currently three points clear of eighth-place at the halfway point and realise another victory will leave them in good stead for reaching the Super 8s for a successive season.

Bottom-placed Widnes, meanwhile, have only won twice all season and were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Wigan Warriors on Sunday, admittedly after a spirited display.

“They’ve been a bit unlucky with injuries but are a big, physical side who play for each other and that’s what you want in a side,” said Williams.

“We’re under no illusions about the quality they possess and what they can do.

“Everyone who wears the Wakefield jersey this week will be up for a big game and know what they are in for.”

Widnes’ injury problems worsened after that 34-20 defeat at Warrington but they have signed Wolves duo Sam Wilde – who played in last season’s Grand Final – and Jack Johnson on four-week loans.

They are set to debut against Wakefield as is, of course, Rangi Chase, the controversial Castleford Tigers stand-off who has joined on loan for the rest of the season after another alleged off-field incident.

Trinity are seeking a fourth straight win, though, and beat Vikings 30-4 earlier in the season while they defeated Dewsbury Rams 54-6 last week to set up a Challenge Cup quarter-final at Salford Red Devils.

Williams, who scored two tries at Dewsbury, admitted: “We’re in a position now where we probably want to be and to move forward to the next step we need to be winning this weekend again.

“There’s a little bit of confidence about the squad at the moment so you want to carry that on.

“Hopefully if the blokes show up with a good attitude and the brand of footy we’ve been playing, we can get another win and step closer to that top eight.”

Wakefield fans will be hoping the 26-year-old is closing in on extending his stay at Belle Vue, too.

He only signed a 12-month deal but Chester wants to keep him and the ex-Catalans Dragons star said: “My agent’s over here this weekend and up at Newcastle. I’m sure he’ll be able to speak to the club.

“I try not to look into it too much as it’s a distraction from what you’re here to do.

“But the club is a really good environment, you can see a clear direction for the future, and I’m enjoying the town and the people of Wakefield as well.They’ve been very welcoming.

“It’s something I’m sure over the next month or so we can start talking about and find out where we’re at.”