Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Miller makes starting 17 as Chester looks to turn tables on Leeds

PLAYMAKER JACOB Miller will return from long-term injury in tomorrow’s derby against Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester has confirmed.

Miller – known as Milky – has not played since suffering a broken leg in Trinity’s 42-30 win at Wigan Warriors on May 29.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester, left, with director of rugby John Kear. PIC: Matthew Merrick/rlphotos.com

He was named in Wakefield’s initial 19-man squad for last Friday’s Betfred Super-8s opener at Huddersfield Giants, which Trinity lost 36-6, but did not feature in the matchday 17.

Chester said: “Milky will definitely play. He trained all last week and he has trained really well.

“He will come into the 17 and I am looking forward to seeing him back out there. He has been out a long time and we’ve not rushed him back.

“We’ve had no need to, but our medical people have got him back two or three weeks earlier than expected.”

Recalled Wakefield utility-back, Max Jowitt. PIC: Scott Merrylees

Max Jowitt has replaced Mason Caton-Brown in Trinity’s squad, but they will be without recruit Tyler Randell. Chester had hoped the former Newcastle Knights utility-player would arrive in time to make his debut tomorrow, but said: “We are still waiting for his visa to come through.”

Half-back/hooker Rob Burrow has recovered from shoulder surgery and is set to make his comeback for Leeds after nine games on the casualty list.

Mitch Garbutt (calf) is also back in contention.