Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons - Coach Chris Chester targets run of victories

CHRIS CHESTER admits Wakefield Trinity need to start picking up points, but insists there is no despondency in the camp.

Trinity will go into tomorrow’s visit of Catalans Dragons on a run of three successive Betfred Super League defeats.

But they had the toughest Easter schedule of any team and Chester saw enough good signs to be convinced his team will soon get back to winning ways.

“It is important we start putting some wins together,” Chester admitted. “But we have got a decent month coming up and we are not too despondent. We ran Warrington close last weekend and we should have won that game, there’s no doubts about that. I thought we were the better team, but our game-management was not very good in the second half.

“We needed to kick the ball a bit better and grind out our sets instead of playing too much open football.

“We also ran Wigan close at home and that was a game we probably threw away, so that’s two games on the bounce we’ve done that. It shows how far we’ve come that we are really disappointed not to come away from games against Wigan and Warrington with wins.”

Trinity began round 12 in seventh spot in the table, with Catalans one point better off in sixth.

“It is an important game because they are in and around us,” Chester said.

“Some of the top teams lost last weekend and the bottom ones won so the middle third of the table is looking quite compressed. But we can only look after ourselves and we have to make sure we start winning some games.”

Full-back Scott Grix could return tomorrow after being rested last Saturday. Chester said: “He had played every minute of every game.

“We were going to rest him for Easter Monday, but he wanted to play against Wigan because he felt he was not at his best against Castleford.

“He wasn’t injured, we were looking after his body and we used all the squad over Easter.”

Wakefield Trinity: from T Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Gibson, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Miller, Williams, Wood.

Catalans Dragons: from Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Belmas.

Referee: Phil Bentham (Warrington).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.