Wakefield Trinity: Spectacular tries are the name of the game says Caton-Brown

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S hat-trick hero Mason Caton-Brown reckons spectacular finishing is just part of the job for a modern-day rugby league back.

Caton-Brown’s treble helped Trinity to a 30-10 home win over Catalans Dragons two days ago, ending a three-game losing run.

Mason Caton-Brown.

It included a couple of diving touchdowns, but he insisted that is nothing out of the ordinary.

“They are getting pretty regular in the league now,” he reflected.

“You don’t just put the ball down now, you’ve got to put on a bit of a display!

“You have got to try and do what you’ve got to do to get the ball down when you’ve got a defender coming in on you.

“By doing that you gain an extra five metres, by diving in and getting your body round the post.”

Touching the corner flag no longer means a player is out of play, which has led to more acrobatic scoring.

“That’s something you can really utilise in the game,” Caton-Brown said.

“It gives you an extra few yards.”

Trinity were forced to defend for long stretches of the game against Catalans, but took full advantage when the visitors had Fouad Yaha, Luke Walsh and Vincent Duport sin-binned in separate incidents.

Caton-Brown crossed twice in eight minutes either side of the break and added a third touchdown just before the hour.

It was his first hat-trick for Trinity and took his tally to five tries in as many appearances since joining Wakefield from Salford Red Devils at the end of last season.

Caton-Brown began the game in the centres, but was switched to the left-wing after just six minutes when Tom Johnstone suffered a knee injury.

“I just do what’s best for the team,” he insisted.

“I like playing on the edge.”

But he stressed the two points on the league table was more satisfying than his own three tries.

“We had a tough period over Easter so we wanted to get that win and get back on track,” he said.

“We targeted that game because they were a point above us. It was a must-win game for us. We did a lot of defensive work throughout the week and we kept them out a lot so I think we can be pleased with that.

“But we have got to be consistent, that’s what it’s all about in any team.

“You have got to back up the wins and that’s what we’ll try to do this week.

“The next three or four games are vital for us so we’ve got to really dig in deep.”