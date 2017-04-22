Wakefield Trinity: Miller has no complaints at Chester’s rotation policy

HE WANTS to start every week, but Wakefield Trinity pivot Jacob Miller says he has no complaints about coach Chris Chester’s rotation policy. Chester has shuffled his half-backs this year with Miller, Liam Finn and Sam Williams all having spells in and out of the starting 13.

Williams is set to return for today’s game at Warrington Wolves after being rested when Trinity lost 16-10 to Wigan Warriors on Monday.

Jacob Miller.

Miller said the mix and match policy is “going good” and insisted: “The team’s going well, that’s the main thing.

“Everyone wants to play all the time, but rotation seems to be working at moment.

“There’s no complaints from any of us. The three of us work well both on and off the field.”

Miller is out of contract at the end of the season and revealed there has been “a little bit” of talk with the club about a new deal.

Sam Williams.

“I love it here,” he stressed. “Everyone knows that. We’ll just have to see what happens over the next few weeks.”

At the moment Miller’s main focus is on getting back to winning ways after two defeats during Easter.

A poor start cost Wakefield any chance of victory at Castleford on Good Friday, but they pushed Wigan all the way five days ago.

“We were a bit disappointed with the first half at Cas,” Miller admitted.

“The second half was not too bad and we’re happy we played decent against Wigan.

“But there’s no win in the last two which is disappointing. We have to dust ourselves off and really put in a good performance against Warrington.

“Against the top four teams you have to get everything spot on. Any lapses or you clock off for one minute and they will make you pay.

“Wigan did that to us. We have to dust off and try and pick something up over this Easter period.”

Warrington did not get off the mark until round seven, but are unbeaten in their last four games and on a three-match winning run.

Miller said: “They’ve had tough start, but they are a quality side with players who can score points from anywhere. We will have to be on our game. They have hit some form and we have to be right or they will do a number on us.

“The main thing is the speed of their ruck. They play very quick. We have to make sure we shut down their back-three and make those rucks slow as they have quality hookers and halves who can hurt you from anywhere.”

Trinity are without Mitch Allgood (broken hand) and Matty Ashurst (calf) due to injuries suffered against Wigan.

Jordan Crowther, Max Jowitt and James Batchelor are all vying for a call-up alongside Williams and Miller reckons Wakefield will go into today’s match in in reasonable shape.

“We picked up a few knocks, bumps and bruises, over Easter but all in all the squad’s still pretty good,” he said.

“There’s lots of depth, people who have not played a lot so we’ve still got some fresh bodies to come back in and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Ryan Atkins, Matty Russell and Kevin Brown are back in contention for Warrington after recent head knocks, along with Joe Westerman (neck).

Mike Cooper (concussion), Daryl Clark (suspended) and Toby King (hamstring) all miss out.

Warrington Wolves: from Atkins, Brown, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, Jullien, G King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Wilde.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Fifita, Finn, Gibson, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Miller, Williams, Wood.

Referee: Phil Bentham (Warrington).

Kick-off: Today, 3pm.