Wakefield Trinity: Let’s not waste all the hard work – Finn

THE HARD work put in by Wakefield Trinity this season will be wasted if they don’t quickly regain their form, veteran half-back Liam Finn fears.

Trinity were beaten 41-16 by St Helens in the final round of the regular Super League season and began the Betfred Super-8s with a 36-6 defeat at rivals Huddersfield Giants last Friday.

They play host to Leeds Rhinos in two days’ time and Finn said: “We’ve played poorly in both and we need to fix it up.

“Everyone goes through a period where they don’t play well, but we had a chance to get in the top-four on both occasions so it has been like a double-whammy for us.

“We need to dig ourselves out of this so all our hard work this season is not undone.”

Rhinos will go five points clear of third-placed Hull – for 24 hours at least – if they win.

Finn added: “We know Leeds are playing well.

“They’re running hard and tackling hard, working for each other and then have such top-quality players too.

“We have to be really good to be competing with them and then we have to do our bits too, to try and get those points.

“Ironically, we’ve not played well against them in either of our games this season yet now they’re the side we need to turn things around against.”

Trinity could be boosted by playmaker Jacob Miller’s return from the broken leg he suffered against Wigan Warriors in May.

He was named in last week’s initial 19-man squad, but did not play and Finn said: “I don’t think he was quite ready last week and they left him out more as a precaution.

“I’m not sure what the case is now, but I hope he is back as he is a big player for us.

“He helps me out and I like to think I help him out, too, as a half-back pairing.”