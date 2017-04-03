Wakefield Trinity: Forward Hadley extends Belle Vue stay

ON-LOAN FORWARD Dean Hadley’s spell at Wakefield Trinity has been extended.

Hadley completed the initial four matches of his loan stint at the weekend when he played in the 38-18 win at Catalans Dragons.

His parent club have now agreed he can remain at Trinity for another month and coach Chris Chester reckons that is a massive boost to his squad going into the Easter period.

“He has been fantastic, really good,” Chester said. “He has filled in a number of positions – nine, 13 and back-row – and has been a breath of fresh air.

“It [the loan extension] is a win-win for both clubs. Hull are getting game time for him and we are getting a quality player in return.

“He is playing every week and he’s a really good fit.”

Trinity came through the game in France with no major new injuries and Chester feels his squad are in good shape going into the busy Easter period.

“We got through Saturday injury-free and the guys who went out on dual-registration didn’t pick up any injuries,” he reported.

“We look pretty healthy and I have got some selection headaches, which is good because we have got a busy period coming up.”

Trinity’s Chris Annakin and Mikey Sio played for their Kingstone Press championship partner club Dewsbury Rams in their defeat by Featherstone Rovers two days ago, with Max Jowitt, Ashley Gibson, Jordan Crowther and Brad Moules turning out in Oxford’s League One win over London Skolars.

Super League clubs can dual-register players with any team outside the sport’s heartland areas and Chester said: “We know Oxford’s coach Tim Rumford quite well and it was good to help him get a win at the weekend.”