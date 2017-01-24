Wakefield Trinity: Chester learns plenty from Rovers reverse

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester says he is learning from every pre-season game.

Trinity suffered their first defeat when they went down 28-20 at Featherstone Rovers two days ago.

They play their final warm-up game on Sunday against another Kingstone Press Championship club, Sheffield Eagles, who will be sharing Belle Vue this season.

Chester admitted he will be looking for an improved performance after coming away from Featherstone “a little bit disappointed”.

He said: “I thought with the team we had out we should have performed better than we actually did.

“I had mixed emotions, we showed some good signs in the game, but we looked a little bit lethargic for one reason or another.”

He added: “Without making any excuses, we’ve had a look at a different way of approaching games in terms of our build-up to games.

“Normally we have Friday off and train Saturday, but we’ve been going Friday, Saturday and playing Sunday.

“In pre-season you want to try a few different approaches.

“We haven’t backed off them all pre-season so it was just one of those afternoons.

“We came away disappointed we didn’t perform better, but not too despondent.”

The main positive for Trinity was another game with no major new injuries.

Chester said David Fifita could make his first appearance of pre-season, following surgery on both thumbs, on Sunday and Max Jowitt is set for his comeback from a shoulder operation.