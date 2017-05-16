Wakefield Trinity: Caton-Brown fulfils a long time ambition

TRY MACHINE Mason Caton-Brown has achieved a personal ambition.

Caton-Brown scored four tries in a game for the first time in his career – taking his tally for Wakefield Trinity to 10 in seven matches – when Dewsbury Rams were crushed 54-6 in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

He described the four tries as “another box ticked,” and feels he is now making an impact for Trinity after his off-season move from Salford Red Devils.

Caton-Brown began the year at Dewsbury on dual-registration and he admitted: “It took me a while to find my feet at Wakefield, but I am settling in now and trying to play my best rugby.”

Trinity scored nine tries against Rams, all converted by Liam Finn, to secure a place in the quarter-finals and a trip to Caton-Brown’s previous club.

“We didn’t start how we wanted to,” he said.

“Chezzy [coach Chris Chester] spoke to us about that in the half-time break. We wanted to keep up our completions and play like we’ve trained.

“We’re happy with the start we’ve made in the Cup and we want to push on in the next round.

“We can beat anyone on our day so we’re confident going into the next round and Saturday’s game against Widnes.”

Part-timers Dewsbury have won just once in the Kingstone Press Championship this year, but Caton-Brown reckons they are improving.

“They’ve had a tough year,” he said.

“I know they are struggling for players, so all the best to them in the league.

“They gave it a dig and challenged us in the first half. You could see their enthusiasm and they played the whole 80 minutes so hats off to them.”

Trinity’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final at Salford will be broadcast live on Sky on Thursday, June 15 (8pm).

Leeds Rhinos’ home last eight meeting with Featherstone Rovers will be shown by Sky Sports on Friday, June 16 (8pm) while Wigan Warriors versus Warrington Wolves has been chosen by BBC1 for their main slot on Saturday, June 17 (kick-off 3pm).

Challenge Cup holders Hull FC’s quarter-final tie with visiting Super League leaders Castleford Tigers will be televised live by BBC 2 on Sunday, June 18 (kick-off 3pm).