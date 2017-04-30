Wakefield Trinity 30 Catalans Dragons 10: Catalans crumble as Caton-Brown hat-trick halts Trinity’s three-match losing run

A HAT-TRICK by Mason Caton-Brown helped Wakefield Trinity to a 30-10 win over Catalans Dragons which ended their three-match losing run.

Four of Trinity’s six tries came against 12 men with Catalans’ Fouad Yaha, Luke Walsh and Vincent Duport sin-binned in separate incidents.

Craig Huby, marked his 300th career appearance with a try for Wakefield against Catalans Dragons.

Caton-Brown switched from centre to the left-wing when Tom Johnstone was injured after just six minutes.

Catalans led 6-0 through a Vincent Duport try and Luke Walsh’s conversion, but Trinity scored three tries in six minutes either side of the break after winger Yaha was yellow-carded for holding down.

Caton-Brown went through the gap left by Yaha’s departure and then Ben Jones-Bishop crossed on the other flank to make it 8-6 at the interval.

Caton-Brown scored straight afterwards before Yaha returned and pulled a try back. But the winger’s hat-trick and a touchline conversion from Liam Finn opened a two-score gap.

Half-back Walsh was sin-binned for dissent and while he was off Jones-Bishop pounced on a loose ball and raced 80 metres to score a fifth Wakefield try, which Finn improved.

It was Trinity substitute Craig Huby’s 300th career appearance and he marked it with a try after a clever one-two with Matty Ashurst, Finn’s goal making it 30-10 with 10 minutes left.

Catalans were placed on a team warning after a spate of penalties and their other winger Duport was sent to the naughty step after they were penalised again in the 77th minute.

The penalty count finished 11-9 in Wakefield’s favour, three of Catalans’ coming in the last two minutes.