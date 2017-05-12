Dewsbury Rams 6 Wakefield Trinity 54: Caton-Brown proves too hot to handle for Rams

A FOUR-TRY haul from winger Mason Caton-Brown was the highlight of Wakefield Trinity’s 54-6 win at partner club Dewsbury Rams in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round.

Caton-Brown scored the game’s opening try and then touched down three times after the break to take his tally to 10 in just seven appearances for Wakefield.

The victory was as comfortable as the scoreline suggests and Trinity were able to run in nine tries without needing to hit top gear.

Captain Liam Finn was the architect and rubbed salt into his former club’s wounds by converting all Trinity’s touchdowns, several off the touchline.

Rams, who have won just once in the Kingstone Press Championship this year, were well beaten, but not disgraced.

They threw themselves at Trinity and some of their scrambling defence on their own line was excellent.

Wakefield’s Kyle Wood, Matty Ashurst and Caton-Brown were all held up over the whitewash and former Trinity winger Dale Morton produced a superb one-on-one hit to keep Ashley Gibson out.

But in attack the part-timers lacked the organisation to break Trinity down, despite some spells of pressure on the back of penalties.

Their only try came at the start of the second half when Aaron Brown shot through a gap from Tom Hemingway’s short pass and James Glover added the extras.

Trinity were without six players from the side which won at Leigh Centurions a week ago, with Dean Hadley (fractured cheekbone) ruled out and Ben Jones-Bishop, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Craig Huby and Danny Kirmond all rested.

Sam Williams returned in the halves and others called up were Gibson, Anthony England, James Batchelor, Jordan Crowther and Anthony Walker, who had played for Rams in their loss to Halifax five days earlier.

Eight of Trinity’s 17 had featured on dual-registration for Rams this season, including Caton-Brown.

He opened the scoring inside four minutes after Bill Tupou had counter-attacked from Daniel Igbinedion’s fumble at the other end.

Ashurst crossed for the visitors’ second try from Finn’s pass after 15 minutes, but Rams kept their line intact until eight minutes before the break when some crafty footwork took Williams through a gap.

Williams then turned provider with a kick to the corner which was brilliantly taken by Tuopu to make it 24-0 at half-time. Rams – who only had 16 fit players – got off the mark just a minute into the second period when Aaron Brown shot through a gap from Tom Hemingway’s pass

The hosts matched Trinity for a spell after that, but Caton-Brown crossed on 60 minutes, after a ball steal by Joe Arundel near his own line and it was one-way traffic after that.

Tupou and Gibson scored back-to-back tries and Caton completed the scoring with two more in five minutes late on.

Dewsbury Rams: Sykes, Morton, Walshaw, Aaron Brown, Glover, Speakman, Fairhurst, Sheriffe, Hemingway, Tonks, Ollett, Igbinedion, Ward. Subs: Stringer, Douglas, Foster. Unused sub: Squires.

Wakefield Trinity: Grix, Tupou, Gibson, Arundel, Caton-Brown, Williams, Finn, England, Wood, Fifita, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther. Subs: Sio, Arona, Hirst, Walker.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Warrington).

Attendance: 2,125.