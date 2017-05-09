Competition: Chance to be ‘Magic mascot’ for the Rhinos

THE 2017 Dacia Magic weekend is just around the corner and the Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with the Rugby Football League to offer a once in a lifetime opportunity in our special competition.

The prize is for a child, between the ages of seven and nine, to walk out as a mascot with Leeds Rhinos at St James’ Park, Newcastle on Sunday, May 21, ahead of the eagerly-anticipated derby against Castleford Tigers (5.30pm kick-off).

The winner will also receive four weekend reserved tickets, worth more than £200.

The RFL will provide a T-shirt for the winner to wear, but he or she will need to bring their own shorts, socks and boots.

Rhinos face Castleford in the sixth and final game of the weekend.

The event begins on Saturday, May 20, when Wakefield Trinity meet Widnes Vikings, followed by a clash between Hull and St Helens and then Wigan Warriors’ showdown with Warrington Wolves.

On the Sunday, Huddersfield Giants play Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils square up to Leigh Centurions.

To stand a chance of winning this special prize, simply answer the following question – but hurry, as the competition closes at 10am on Friday

Who is Leeds Rhinos’ head coach?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Magic Weekend comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details. Winners will be notified by the RFL.

