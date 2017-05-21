Coach Chris Chester hails his pack after Wakefield Trinity’s ‘ruthless’ Magic display

THE BACKS scored some outstanding tries, but coach Chris Chester felt his pack laid the platform for Wakefield Trinity’s 34-12 win over Widnes Vikings at the Magic Weekend.

Full-back Scott Grix and winger Ben Jones-Bishop both bagged a brace and centre Reece Lyne also touched down before second-rower Matty Ashurst capped a hard-working display by scoring Trinity’s final try.

Wakefield's Danny Kirmond is tackled.

It was a comprehensive performance from Wakefield and Chester said: “We are delighted – we came here to do a job and get the two points and we’ve done that.

“I thought we were pretty ruthless in the first half and we defended really tough.

“It was a great effort, Widnes came back at us in the second half, but I thought we did enough in the first.

“We strangled them with field position, kicked the ball well and that told towards the back end of the second half.

“In defence we were pretty ruthless and resilient.

“They had plenty of opportunities, but we scrambled really well and the guys just kept turning up for each other.

“There were some very good individual performances. Kyle Wood made 50-odd tackles in the middle and was very, very creative.

“He had some great deception from dummy-half.

“I thought big Dave [Fifita] and the whole pack were a real handful. We’re pleased Dave – and Milky [Jacob Miller] as well – has penned a new two-year deal.

“You can see these guys enjoy each other’s company and they want to work hard for each other. That was evident in the performance.”

Jones-Bishop was taken off late on after damaging a shoulder, but Chester has not yet ruled him out of Friday’s home clash with Huddersfield Giants.

“It was more of a precaution than anything else,” Chester said.

“We brought Dave off as well – that was a precaution as well.

“I don’t think there’s any serious doubts for Friday and I had to make some tough choices for this game – I left Sam Williams out and Mikey Sio, Anthony Walker and Ashley Gibson.

“They will all come into consideration for Friday.”