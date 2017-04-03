Big-match verdict: Trinity boss Chester delighted by Wakefield’s away-day dominance at Catalans Dragons

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester said his team are full of confidence following the Betfred Super League win at Catalans Dragons.

Ben Jones-Bishop scored a hat-trick of tries and Tom Johnstone bagged two as Wakefield won the contest 38-18 in Perpignan.

Chester said afterwards: “I’m really, really pleased, I thought we were very dominant today straight from the kick-off.

“I thought our forward pack was outstanding and we created a lot of opportunities.

“We were a little bit disappointed not to go in at half-time with a few more tries under our belt – I think Tom Johnstone lost the ball twice in try-scoring opportunities but his try just before half-time gave him a bit of a leg up.

“In the second half we came out and were very, very good with the ball, we ran hard and I think defensively we were good in the second half.”

Despite the victory, Chester found room for improvement, adding: “I’m a bit disappointed that we gave them a bit of a leg up in the second half and a couple of poor penalties from us gave them some field position. That being said, I think we are deserving of the two points, we’ve won four from the last five now and this team is full of confidence.”

While Trinity consolidated a place in the top eight, it was a third consecutive defeat for the Dragons, who have dropped from third to ninth in Super League over the last month and now face back-to-back away games against Leigh and Huddersfield.

Catalans head coach Laurent Frayssinous, who is in his fifth season in charge and coming under intense pressure, looked disconsolate at the post-match press conference.

“The score is hard to accept,” he said. “Too many players are not performing.”