Allgood’s enforced early exit offset by Wakefield Trinity’s new signing from Australia

LUCKLESS AUSTRALIAN forward Mitch Allgood has been released by Wakefield Trinity, but new signing Tyler Randell could arrive at the club in time to face Leeds Rhinos in next week’s crucial Betfred Super-8s derby.

Allgood joined Trinity from Hull KR on a one-year deal last December, but made only eight appearances.

Chris Chester. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“He has had a bit of a tough time and we have granted his wish for him to go home early and spend some time with his family,” Trinity coach Chris Chester confirmed.

“It has been very amicable. Both he and his wife wanted to go back home.”

Chester added: “He has had a tough 12 months with injuries.

“He had concussion and missed the first four or five weeks of the season, then came back and broke his hand over the Easter period.

Tyler Randell

“He came back and then broke his hand in a different spot so it has been challenging for him and he goes with our best wishes.”

Randell was signed and registered with the Rugby Football League before last month’s transfer deadline and Chester expects the former Newcastle Knights hooker to be in the country within a week.

Chester said Randell will not be available for Friday’s Super-8s opener at Huddersfield Giants, but could make his debut at home to Leeds Rhinos six days later.

“We have registered his paperwork, subject to a visa, but we can’t see there being any problems with that,” Chester said.

“Hopefully he will be here later on this week or the beginning of the next.”

Long-term casualty Jacob Miller, who has not played since breaking a leg away to Wigan Warriors on May 29, is back in full training and could come into contention for Friday.

Winger Tom Johnstone began running yesterday, following his knee reconstruction, but will not play again this season.