Video - Wakefield Trinity’s Chris Chester laments poor first half against Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD Trinity head coach Chris Chester could not hide his disappointment after his “clueless” side fell 42-24 at Castleford Tigers.

They arrived at the Super League leaders having won five of their last six games but were 36-12 down at half-time and already out of the contest.

Granted, Wakefield improved in the second period but it was too little too late.

Chester said: “I’m disappointed and frustrated – everything was a little bit too quick for us in that first 40 minutes.

“They killed us with their offloads and ruck speed – we had no answers to them during that first half. We looked clueless with the ball at times and we were a bit soft in the ruck. We rectified that in the second half, but the game had gone by then.

“We just didn’t react well to the errors we made. They had nine play-the-balls in the first half and scored five tries off them. Castleford can really hurt you and they did today.”

Wakefield's coach Chris Chester reflects on his side's heavy defeat to Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wakefield host champions Wigan Warriors on Easter Monday which will be a similarly tough challenge. However, he sees no reason why their derby rivals cannot challenge the likes of Wigan for Old Trafford at the end of the season.

“Classy Cas is their nickname and they are a joy to watch at times,” said Chester, about rivals who have never won a league title in their 91-year history. Without a doubt they can maintain their challenge. They are two points clear now and are very hard to beat on their own ground.

“Castleford are a great side and Daryl (Powell) has made them very hard to stop with the amount of shape they throw at you.

“We couldn’t handle Junior Moors, Sene-Lefao and the forward pack rolled us too easily.

“We’re not the first club to come here and get 40 points put past them.”

“But we need to have a better mindset.”