Super 8s - Champions first for Leeds Rhinos | Castleford target Shield | Wakefield head to Huddersfield

LEEDS RHINOS will open their Super 8s account against champions Wigan Warriors in a televised home game on Friday, August 4.

Brian McDermott’s side will then face a West Yorkshire derby at Wakefield Trinity the following Thursday in another fixture broadcast by Sky Sports.

Castleford Tigers kick-off this season’s Super 8s in front of the cameras with a clash against St Helens at Wheldon Road on Thursday, August 3.

If Daryl Powell’s side win, they could seal the League Leaders’ Shield as early as the following week when they head to Salford Red Devils on Friday, August 11.

All three of Castleford’s opening three Super 8s games are broadcast on Sky Sports including their home fixture with Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, August 17.

Meanwhile, Wakefield begin at Huddersfield Giants in another derby on Friday, August 4.

In the Qualifiers, Featherstone Rovers begin with a televised home game against Super League side Leigh Centurions on Saturday August 5.

The Championship part-timers head to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, September 9 while their plum home tie with Warrington Wolves is on Sunday, September 17.

However, the RFL says the Championship Shield fixtures - including Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams - have been delayed due to “operational issues.”

Round 1 fixtures will now be announced tomorrow and the remaining fixtures by Monday, July 31 at the latest.