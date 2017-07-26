Search

Super 8s and The Qualifers - Who plays who and when over the next seven rounds

WHILE Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity take a break from Super League action after 23 rounds, they can now begin planning properly for the run-in to the 2017 season with the release of the fixtures for the Super 8s.

Featherstone Rovers will also now be able to plan ahead as they know who they face in The Qualifiers. See below for where and when your team is playing and against who.

Super 8s - Champions first for Leeds Rhinos | Cas eye Shield | Trinity head to Giants