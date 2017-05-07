Rochdale Hornets 8 Featherstone Rovers 38: Routine run-out for rampant Rovers

FEATHERSTONE Rovers moved two points clear of third-placed Toulouse in the Kingstone Press Championship with Sunday’s 38-8 win at Rochdale Hornets.

Toulouse lost 27-20 at Swinton while Rovers comfortably avenged a shock 10-9 home defeat against Rochdale in March by running in eight tries.

Ian Hardman and Scott Turner both bagged two touchdowns and Josh Hardcastle, Michael Knowles, Matty Wildie and Misi Taulapapa also crossed for Featherstone who led 28-4 at half-time.

Cory Aston kicked three goals for Rovers, who entertain Halifax in the Challenge Cup on Thursday.

Rochdale’s try scorers were Miles Greenwood and Rob Massam.

Rochdale Hornets: Riley; Greenwood, Holmes, Eccleston, Massam; Palfrey, Yates; Hand, Moores, Bennion, Crowley, Case, Middlehurst. Subs: Lobwein, Taira, Hadden, Wilde.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Taulapapa, Hardcastle, Ulugia, Turner; Aston, Thackeray; Cooper, Carlile, Moore, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Wildie, Griffin, Baldwinson Tagg.