Rivals Batley and Dewsbury made to wait before locking horns once again

BATLEY BULLDOGS and Dewsbury Rams will clash for the fifth time this year in round five of the Kingstone Press Championship Shield, at Mount Pleasant on Sunday, September 3.

Rams hold the upper hand with wins at home in the Championship and Ladbrokes Challenge Cup and a victory on neutral ground at the Summer Bash, but Bulldogs ended their losing run at Mount Pleasant earlier this month.

The Shield involves the Championship’s bottom eight teams at the end of the regular season.

The lowest two after the next seven matches will be relegated, with the team topping the table playing host to the runners-up in the Shield final, which was won by Bradford Bulls last year.

Points carry over from the first 23 rounds of the season and Batley begin in second place, eight points behind Toulouse Olympique and two ahead of Sheffield Eagles.

Bulldogs have already visited Toulouse in the league and Challenge Cup and return there for a Shield fixture on Saturday, September 9.

They will face a fourth trip to France, just two weeks later, if they end the campaign in second spot, behind Toulouse.

Dewsbury, who lost their opening eight league games, go into the Shield in fourth place, five points above the relegation zone.

The opening round of fixtures was revealed last week, but ‘operational issues’ delayed publication of the full list until Monday.

Rams kick-off at home to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday and Bulldogs face Swinton at Mount Pleasant.