Quartet facing RFL charges after fiery Championship clash between Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams

Four players face disciplinary charges following last weekend's stormy Kingstone Press Championship clash between Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers' Richard Moore has been charged with grade c foul and abusive language to a match official.

Dewsbury's Paul Sykes has been charged for disputing the referee

Teammate Luke Briscoe - who was also sent-off - faces a grade E dangerous throw charge.

Dewsbury's Paul Sykes (grade A disputes decision of a match official) and Gareth Potts (grade B shoulder charge) were also charged after being sin-binned.

Rams' Daniel Igbinedion and Jason Crookes were sin-binned, but face no further action.