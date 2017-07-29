Player ratings: How Hull FC shone against below-par Leeds Rhinos

After Hull FC’s resounding 43-24 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos, here’s a look at all those who took part at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium today.
HULL FC
Jamie Shaul 8
As solid as ever and plenty of quality moments, including that 80m try
Mahe Fonua 5
Endured a torrid first half and was at fault for both Ryan Hall tries
Carlos Tuimiavave 8
Hull’s quiet assassin. Superb at centre and not just for this two tries
Josh Griffin 8
Big and strong, proved he was worth his place ahead of Jake Connor
Fetuli Talanoa 7
Does so much great work for Hull, fine assist for Tuimavave’s second
Albert Kelly 9
Brings so much X-factor and how it showed. Lovely try and some gorgeous assists. Match-winner
Marc Sneyd 8
He loves this competition. What superb organsiational quality from the reigning Lance Todd Trophy winner
Scott Taylor 8
A perfect way to mark his 200th career game. Really took it to Leeds
Danny Houghton 8
As thoughtful and lively as ever at dummy-half
Liam Watts 9
Towering at prop. One handling error but that aside he caused Leeds no end of problem
Sika Manu 7
A big effort from the Tongan second-row who was relentless all afternoon
Mark Minichiello 8
The verteran Australian is the man for these occassions. Relentless.
Gareth Ellis 7
Led from the front and gave Hull the presence they needed.
Substitutes
Jake Connor 6
Only came on late on for Albert Kelly who was troubled by a sternum problem
Danny Washbrook 7
Such a versatile player, came on and did his usua; work
Chris Green 8
The prop provided real power off the bench so Hull never lost anything when Taylor or Watts was off
Josh Bowden 7
Another who was unstintinig with his effort
Leeds Rhinos
Ashton Golding 6
Scored his first try of the seaosn at the death but game long gone by then
Tom Briscoe 5
Like Fonua, suffered an abysmal time struggling to deal with Hull’s kicks.
Kallum Watkins 7
Came up with some of Leeds’ best plays but there wasn’t enough
Ryan Hall 7
Scored another two tries but this time it wasn’t enough
Joel Moon 6
Probed in the first half but didn’t come up with any of his usual magic
Danny McGuire 6
Kept at it in his last Leeds Challenge Cup appearance but no grand finish for the Rhinos legend
Adam Cuthbertson 6
Was outplayed by Hull’s front-row who did a great job on keeping the Austalian quiet
Matt Parcell 6
The hooker has been one of the signings of the season but given no platform to shine here
Brad Singleton 6
Solid enough without hurting Hull too much
Stevie Ward 6
In the wars again with yet another facial wound
Carl Ablett 6
Caught flat-footed for Kelly try but ran hard in attack
Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6
Plenty of his usual industry in 400th career game but Leeds needed more than that
Substitutes
Mitch Garbutt 6
Tried lifting Leeds but they were outplayed in that second period
Brett Ferres 5
With his knee severely strapped up, looked like he came back from injury too early
Anthony Mullally 7
Made a decent impact off the bench first half
Jordan Lilley 6
Not given much time to do anything really
