National Conference League: Marlins are reeled in by Lock Lane

THE 28-28 draw at home to Lock Lane was a point lost in Milford Marlins’ National Conference Division One promotion bid.

Joe Willock’s try four minutes from time, converted by Connor Taylor, denied Marlins victory. Milford’s Ryan Oxtoby scored a try and four conversions and Craig Harrison, Andy Barker, Matt Brocksom and Josh Parle also crossed.

Hunslet Warriors' tryscorer Ellis Peach. PIC COURTESY: Pam Crosby

Omar Al-Rawi scored four tries in Hunslet Club Parkside’s 52-22 win at Blackbrook. Jamie Fields scored a try and four goals, other try scorers were Dale Harris (2), Danny Harrison, Rocky Price and Michael Waite, and Danny Rowse added two conversions.

Hunslet Warriors slumped to a 38-12 home defeat by York Acorn. Youngsters Liam Brown and Ellis Peach scored Warriors’ tries, both improved by man of the match Darrell Forster.

Oulton Raiders hit back from 12-0 down to draw 24-24 with Dudley Hill in Division Two.

Dom Flanagan scored a brace of tries and a goal, Kieran Walpole added a try and conversion and Josh Murray and Adrian Holdsworth also touched down.

Hunslet Warriors' man of the match Darrell Forster. PIC COURTESY: Pam Crosby

East Leeds hammered Wigan St Jude’s 44-14, with Joe Walton and James Forsell both crossing twice. Other try scorers were Jacob Walton, Ben Walkin, Shaun Plunkett and Luke Tomlinson and Nathan Conroy kicked six goals.

Thornhill Trojans led 22-6 in the second half at Crosfields, but then collapsed to a 34-26 defeat. George Woodcock scored two tries and three goals and Liam Morley, Anthony Harris and Wayne Wilson were the other try scorers.

Stanningley beat Eastmoor 24-8 in Division Three thanks to a Ben Selby double, a try and four goals for Niall Murphy and a Daniel Barcoe touchdown.