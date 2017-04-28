WATCH: ‘We lacked bite’ says Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott after shock defeat to Huddersfield Giants

BOSS Brian McDermott felt Leeds Rhinos were “poor” in Thursday night’s shock 31-12 home loss to Huddersfield Giants.
It was 12-12 at the break, but Leeds were outscored 19-0 in the second half by visitors who had not won for more than two months and were knocked-out of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup by part-timers Swinton Lions.
A win would have taken Rhinos two points clear at the top of Betfred Super League, but Castleford Tigers now retain pole position going into tomorrow’s visit of third-placed Wigan Warriors.
McDermott said: “I give Huddersfield a lot of credit, they were tenacious and showed a lot of endeavour.
“I didn’t think it was a great game. They absolutely deserved the win, but I wouldn’t put it down to a great performance by Huddersfield, we were poor.”
The turning point in the game came in the second half, when video referee Robert Hicks disallowed a touchdown by Rhinos skipper Danny McGuire for an obstruction.
“It looked like a try to me,” said McDermott, who was upset with his team’s “lack of bite”.
Of the missed opportunity to go top, McDermott admitted: “We’re not good enough to lead the comp’ at the moment.”
Giants’ win – the day after the death of chairman Ken Davy’s wife Jennifer – relieved some of the pressure on their coach Rick Stone. He said: “I think everyone can be proud of the club. It was our best defensive effort of the season. Everyone stood up and we competed hard for 80 minutes.”
