Warriors won’t be holding back against Leeds Rhinos, insists forward Tautai

THEY HAVE a Wembley date at the back of their minds, but forward Taulima Tautai, pictured above, insists Wigan Warriors will be fully focused on the job at hand when they visit Leeds Rhinos tonight.

Rhinos are on the back of a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull, but Wigan had a happier time last weekend when they beat Salford Red Devils to secure a return to the national stadium for the first time since 2013.

Wigan begin the Betfred Super-8s in seventh place, three points adrift of the all-important top-four.

They have not won at Headingley since 2012 and Tautai said putting that right – and closing the gap on the teams in play-offs positions – is what matters this evening.

“It’s always a great atmosphere there, very hostile, but it’s very good and these are the games the boys love to play in,” stressed the former Wakefield Trinity man.

“To go to Leeds and get the two points is something we all want to do.”

Wigan beat a below-strength Rhinos side 34-0 at DW Stadium two weeks ago.

Tautai said that result gave them a lift going into the semi-final, but he knows it will count for nothing tonight against a much-changed Leeds.

“We just focused on ourselves for that game and used it to get some things right for the Salford game,” he recalled.

“We managed to do that and get the win and we just need to keep building now.

“They’ll be really desperate this week, but so will we.

“Last week was a good win, but like any sport you’re only as good as your last performance.

“This week will be a tough one for us as a team, but also personally in the middle.

“They’ve got a very big forward pack so I’ve just got to do my job as best I can to help the team.”