Warrington v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS will be at full-strength in the backs, but missing some key forwards when they visit lowly Warrington Wolves tomorrow.

Brett Ferres drops out after being banned for six games for making dangerous contact with Wigan Warriors’ Oliver Gildart in the 26-18 win at Headingley last Friday. Prop Brad Singleton is halfway through a similar ban, for illegal use of an elbow and front-rowers Keith Galloway (Achilles) and Jack Ormondroyd (knee) remain unavailable, alongside back-rower Stevie Ward (hamstring).

Jordan Baldwinson.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Stevie had a bit of a reaction in training and he has to be right before he plays. Galloway and Ormondroyd are making good progress and hopefully should be okay to come back soon.”

Winger Ash Handley, who suffered a knee injury playing for Featherstone Rovers last week, is the only back on Leeds’ casualty list. Josh Walters, Jordan Baldwinson and Mikolaj Oledzki are vying to replace Ferres. Warrington are without Kevin Brown (concussion), but Tom Lineham is available after suspension and Harvey Livett and Dec Patton are in contention for a recall.