Warrington v Leeds Rhinos: Captain and coach confident Warrington can halt Rhinos’ winning roll

TONIGHT’S VISIT of Leeds Rhinos is a good opportunity for Warrington Wolves to pick up their first win, captain Chris Hill and coach Tony Smith say.

Warrington lost their opening five Betfred Super League fixtures before last Saturday’s home draw with Hull. They are bottom of the table, but Leeds, who are second, haven’t won at HJ Stadium in the regular season since 2010 – or in any competition for six years.

Chris Hill.

Hill believes Rhinos are back on track after their poor form in 2016, but also feels the draw last week has given Warrington fresh confidence.

“Leeds are looking good this year,” Hill said. “They’re coming back into a bit of form and their more experienced players look like they’re standing up to be counted a little bit more.

“They’ve found some form and we took that massive step forward last week, so it should be a great game and I’m really looking forward to it.

“There’s a bit more of a buzz around the camp now and we’re all ready and raring to go.”

Smith, who was in charge of Leeds when they won the Super League title in 2004 and 2007, predicted: “This week is another tough game against one of the solid-performing teams in the competition at the moment.

“They are very dangerous as they’ve got people all over the park who can hurt you so we need to eliminate those errors we’ve spoken of and be wary of what Leeds can do.

“At the same time though it’s more about what we need to do for ourselves. Both teams can produce very entertaining rugby league and it should be good game for all to enjoy.”