Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Squads named for Thursday’s Super-8s derby

Leeds Rhinos are set to welcome back half-back/hooker Rob Burrow for Thursday’s Betfred Super-8s derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Burrow has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad after missing nine games due to a shoulder problem.

Mitch Garbutt. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Mitch Garbutt, who sat out last week’s win over Wigan Warriors with a calf injury, has also been included in the squad.

Brett Ferres (knee) remains on the casualty list, along with Keith Galloway (Achilles).

Max Jowitt has been drafted into Trinity’s squad in place of Mason Caton-Brown.

Jacob Miller is set to return after almost three-months out with a broken leg and Joe Arundel is also in contention.

Leeds Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley.

Wakefield Trinity’s squad is: Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.