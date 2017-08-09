Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Returning Burrow’s farewell is underway

RETIRING LEGEND Rob Burrow’s farewell tour begins tomorrow night.

The Leeds Rhinos veteran has recovered from a shoulder problem and is set face hosts Wakefield Trinity in his first game since confirming he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

“It has given me some motivation and a bit of a goal to really finish on a high,” he said of his impending retirement. “I have certainly got incentive to go out and play well.”

Burrow, who has missed nine games due to a shoulder problem, had surgery six weeks ago. He added: “Monday was the first time I’ve trained with the lads.

“When you miss out for a while and then you come back into the team you feel like a little kid again. I have really enjoyed training and I’ve come through all right. I am really looking forward to the game.”

Wakefield are on a two-game losing run, but Burrow reckons they are a major threat. He warned: “They are a dangerous team anyway, but after getting beaten last week they will see Leeds as a great way to come back.

“They will want to play well. I think they will be disappointed with the way they played last time we were there and I’m expecting a nine out of 10 performance from them.”

Mitch Garbutt is also back in contention for Rhinos after a calf injury. Jacob Miller (broken leg) is set to return for Trinity. Max Jowitt and Joe Arundel are also vying for a recall with Mason Caton-Brown dropping out.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hasson, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Delaney, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Mullally, Lilley.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 8pm.