Video: Grand Final bow so ‘special’ for Leeds Rhinos’ Burrow

LEEDS RHINOS’ eighth Super League title was “special” for Rob Burrow.

READ MORE - Rhinos’ ‘best story’ has perfect ending reckons McDermott

He has played in all Rhinos’ Grand Final successes and retired after the 24-6 conquering of Castleford Tigers two days ago.

Burrow lifted the trophy alongside departing captain Danny McGuire and said winning as underdogs added to the sense of achievement.

“Cas were big favourites, but to perform that well against such a good side is special,” Burrow reflected. “We were determined to finish strong and I think we’d been building towards that over the last three or four weeks.

“We needed to find that form to beat Cas. Anything else we’d produced this season wouldn’t have been good enough.”

Rob Burrow salutes the Rhinos fans. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos have risen from ninth in the table last year and Burrow admitted they endured some dark days, but he added: “This group of players really believe in themselves.

“I think we took a lot out of last year being a really negative year and took a lot of positives out of that. We were determined right from the camp in North Yorkshire in the middle of winter – we stated some things we wanted to achieve and stuck to that.

“There is a sort of feeling of invincibility with this team. That’s not in any way arrogance, you just believe in yourselves.

“I think with us form is irrelevant, as long as you turn up and perform. It’s probably something Leeds have got over most teams, being able to play well here [Old Trafford].

There is a sort of feeling of invincibility with this team. That’s not in any way arrogance, you just believe in yourselves. Leeds Rhinos’ Rob Burrow

“I’ve been very lucky to be involved with some special players. Just to win one trophy would have been something, but to have won the amount I have over my career is something I never expected.”

READ MORE - Rhinos’ Ward wins battle of body and mind

READ MORE - The Verdict: Magical McGuire inspires Leeds Rhinos to final glory

READ MORE - Castleford Tigers 6 Leeds Rhinos 24: Grand Final player ratings

Burrow is joining Rhinos’ backroom staff and said his decision to retire will be final.

“I’m done,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my career, but I didn’t want to go on too long and I’m really happy to go out like this.

“You usually think about your last game in the off-season if it’s a poor one and the fact we won another trophy, I can remember this one forever.”

Rhinos will have a new skipper next season and Burrow, who has been McGuire’s deputy, revealed: “Stevie Ward would be my choice. He’s an absolutely fantastic player and a fantastic bloke as well.”

READ MORE - Castleford Tigers hooker McShane targets more silverware

READ MORE - Rhinos ‘didn’t have much to beat’ says Castleford coach Powell