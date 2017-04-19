Thornton wants a performance when Donny face Rhinos in Cup

MINNOWS DONCASTER’S attitude going into Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie at Leeds Rhinos will be to play as well as they can and see what happens.

Victory for the Kingstone Press League One part-timers would be the biggest shock in the competition’s history, but team boss Gary Thornton – who will be coaching at Headingley for the first time in a senior game – insisted: “I’m not looking at the scoreline, I am looking at the performance.”

Thornton said: “We want the young boys in our team to get something out of the experience that we can take into the rest of the season.

“It’s the performance that’s important more than anything, that’s how we are approaching it.” He added: “It’s a great occasion for the fans and the players and we want to go there and do our best, make the most of it and enjoy it and do ourselves and the club proud.”

Doncaster won their opening three games in League One, but were then thrashed 82-6 at home by Toronto Wolfpack and lost 16-8 at York City Knights on Good Friday.

“We’ve had two pretty disappointing league performances,” Thornton admitted. “But we are looking forward to it. It is a great opportunity for the young lads.

Featherstone Rovers’ Anthony Thackeray has been banned for two games after submitting an early guilty plea to a charge of grade C tripping in the win over London.