They said what? How Leeds Rhinos’ stars reacted to stunning Grand Final triumph

LEEDS RHINOS players gave their reaction after the 24-6 Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers.

Brad Singleton: “It’s huge for this group of players, especially to beat a team like Cas after losing four times to them – and there were some dark times in those defeats.

“Everyone wrote us off all year; even finishing second I don’t think we got the credit we deserved or for reaching the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

“To do it now and in that fashion is massive for this group. It’s a big thing to do it without the likes of JP [Jamie Peacock] and Kev [Sinfield] and to prove to fans that we can and then to see Magsy and Rob [Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow] off in that fashion is just unreal.”

Leeds Rhinos' Adam Cuthbertson celebrates with the trophy after the final whistle during the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Adam Cuthbertson: “Last year was tough on everyone. I went through some hardships myself at home and had some dark days and hard conversations with the club and Mac [coach Brian McDermott] because my form wasn’t great. There were options of going elsewhere, but I just love these guys too much. We never lost belief because we’ve got a really great squad.”

Joel Moon: “It feels unreal, from where we’ve been to win this now is something special. This is the best moment I’ve had in rugby league. It’s better than [winning the treble in] 2015 because of the journey. It doesn’t matter if we get enough credit, we’ve won the Grand Final and that’s the measure for us.”

Jamie Jones-Buchanan: “This time last year we were fighting for our survival and everybody thought it had come to an end. To turn it around in just one year is such a credit to everyone at Headingley.”

Matt Parcell: “Cas have had a great season and should be proud of it, but each time we faced them we didn’t do ourselves justice. To keep them to almost nil is some special effort.”

Joel Moon and Adam Cuthbertson. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Tom Briscoe: “I’m very happy and to do it with these guys makes it extra-special. To play like that on the biggest stage is tremendous.”

Mitch Garbutt: “It was the best we’ve played all year, everyone contributed and our defence was outstanding. With what we went through last year, this is something amazing. I’ve enjoyed being in the starting side when it is at its most intense and I hope I’ve contributed.”